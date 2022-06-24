Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Sylvester & Junior

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Friday on Wake Up Wisconsin, we got our kitten-fix when we introduced our Pet(s) of the Week.
Faith Stephens, from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, stopped by to show off Sylvester and Junior. They are about 2-months-old.
"Each of our kittens has a unique personality; a personality which will influence what type of adult cat it will grow into," said Stephens.
Sylvester (black and white) is the shy one. He likes to seek attention on his own terms. But once he warms up to you, he's quite snuggly.
Junior (brown and white) is a bit more adventurous. His cute little purrs are sure to steal your heart.
For more information about the cats or the HSSW, visit the website www.petsgohome.com.