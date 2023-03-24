 Skip to main content
Pet(s) of the Week: Sleepy, Sneezy and Bashful

  • Updated
  • 0
Sleepy, Sneezy and Bashful

These adorable husky mixes are adoptable through the Jefferson County Humane Society

MADISON (WKOW) — This week our Pet(s) of the Week come to the 27 News studio from the Jefferson County Humane Society. 

The humane society says Sleepy, Sneezy and Bashful are all female Husky mixes, born in mid-January. 

The trio love cuddles, but are also high energy and still have a lot to learn. The humane society suggests puppy classes for their adopters, to help them become socialized and learn manners. 

The ideal adopters also have a schedule that offers many opportunities in the day for potty breaks outside.

"They have a lifetime of love to give and are excited to find their own adopters with plenty of time to raise, train, and socialize a very young pup," the humane society said. 

