Pet(s) of the Week: Sunny and Tootsie

  Updated
  • 0
MADISON (WKOW) -- This week's Pet(s) of the Week is the kitten pair Sunny and Tootsie.

Sunny and Tootsie are 4-month-old domestic shorthairs and are classic kittens. They love to play, snuggle and purr.

You can adopt both of them from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin for $190. 

The shelter offers "kitten buddies" because it allows them to adjust to a new environment with a playmate and feel more comfortable.

If you want to add someone -- or someones -- new to your family, visit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin today.

