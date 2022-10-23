 Skip to main content
Pete Buttigieg to visit Wisconsin, campaign for Barnes

  Updated
Pete Buttigieg

MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Wisconsin this week to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.

He'll be in Madison Friday, where he'll also be joined by Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin and Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan.

According to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Buttigieg's appearance is tied to an event where he and the others will encourage Wisconsinites to vote early in the election on Nov. 8.

Last week, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin announced former President Barack Obama would be in Milwaukee on Oct. 29 to stump for Democratic candidates Barnes and Gov. Tony Evers.