Peter’s story: how fire safety could save a life

MADISON (WKOW) — On November 18, 2007, a fire downtown Madison took the life of a 23-year-old college student.
Peter Talen was visiting his brother at a house on North Bedford when a fire broke out. According to officials with the Madison Fire Department, only one of four smoke detectors in the home was working.
Investigators said Talen didn’t make it out.
Two years later, the Madison Common Council changed their smoke alarm ordinance in honor of Talen. The new ordinance stated smoke detectors were to be required in every bedroom of a home, every sleeping area and within six feet of every bedroom door or sleeping area. The ordinance also stated smoke detectors need to have a ten year battery life.
15 years after her son’s death, Patty Talen said her family is continuing to raise awareness for and educate people on fire safety.
Patty Talen said one of the most common mistakes people make is taking the batteries out of the detector and forgetting to put them back in. She also said it’s important to change the batteries and take proper care of your smoke detectors.
"If they take them out, like what happened 15 years ago, it could end very tragically,” she said.
Aside from smoke detectors, the family said they now hope to see sprinkler systems in every apartment.
A documentary was made about Peter’s story and the Madison Police Department has a list of ways you can practice fire safety on their website.