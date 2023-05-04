Petition started to expel UW-Madison student accused of making racist video

MADISON (WKOW) -- A petition has been started calling for the expulsion of a UW-Madison student accused of posting a racist video to social media.

The Change.org petition states the students "will not stand for... nor condone this behavior."

"We need to set an example for the future students to come and for the students who have done the same, but have not been caught," the petition page reads.

Student organizations are also calling for people to sign the petition.

The Hmong American Student Association condemned the video and called for students to sign the expulsion petition.

The statement calls for students to "collectively stand together to protect each other" in a time when "UW-Madison is failing to prove to [students] that [the] campus is a safe place."

As of 10 a.m. Thursday May 4, over 43,000 people signed the petition.

UW-Madison responded to the video, calling it "deeply harmful" and offensive, but officials said there isn't much they can do to take action against posts that aren't unlawful.

Black student leaders spoke out against the video and said the university's response was "not enough" and "a disgrace."

The Wisconsin Black Student Union (BSU) released a statement stating it's "infuriated" with the student's actions and the actions of her peers.

BSU said UW-Madison has "failed to uphold" its principles of inclusivity, diversity, morals and respect "time and time again."

"There are rules that are in place to ensure that all students are welcomed. These rules should apply to all students regardless of race," according to the statement.

UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin released a statement Thursday in response to the Blk Pwr Coalition's letter to the chancellor, which calls for the expulsion of the students seen or heard in the video among a number of other demands.

She said UW-Madison leadership "strongly and unequivocally condemn racism" including what was seen in the video.

Similar to the initial statement UW-Madison released regarding the video, she reminded students and staff of mental health resources available. Additionally, students who may need flexibility in their coursework due to this should contact their instructors first then the Dean of Students Office for assistance.

Mnookin said she wants to establish an "ongoing dialogue" with students going forward to get "meaningful improvements and results."

"We are committed to continue engaging and collaborating with you in good faith to address your concerns," she said.

Regarding the people in the video, Mnookin said there are "numerous legal constraints" on what they can say and do as a public university.

"I know that is not what you want to hear, but we are also bound to obey the law," she said. "I can share that the Dean of Students is working closely with others on campus to gather information, to review bias reports, to offer support to affected students, and to consider all possible steps within our power to protect and support our students."