Pets of the Week: Cry Baby and Miracle

MADISON (WKOW) — Meet our Pet(s) of the week: Cry Baby and Miracle.
These two adorable fluffballs originally came to Dane County Humane Society after a good Samaritan found them on the side of the road.
The two are not a bonded pair and do not need to be adopted together, but there are perks to adopting multiple kittens at once.
Both need a home with someone who can be patient with them while they learn the world and who will can give them lots of attention, play time, and snuggles.
Besides adopting, there are other ways in helping DCHS this upcoming August.
At the register of Metcalfe’s Market show them a coupon, either printed or digital, and you will receive a 5% discount. On top of your discount, Metcalfe’s will also donate 5% of proceeds from those purchases to DCHS. For more information and your coupon visit: www.giveshelter.org/events/metcalfes
Visit the Dane County Humane Societies website for information on adopting these two kitties, or another adoptable pet, and how to volunteer for the shelter.