...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL,
SOUTHEAST, AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower
PM2.5 concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of
the advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to
range from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. In these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Pfizer alerts doctors to impending shortage of long-acting penicillin for kids

Pfizer is warning doctors that it expects to run out of penicillin for children by the end of June. Pictured is the Pfizer headquarters building in New York City.

 Carlos Allegri/Reuters

(CNN) — Pfizer, the manufacturer of Bicillin – a long-acting injectable form of the antibiotic penicillin – is warning doctors that it expects to run out of its formulations for children by the end of June. Formulations for adults are also expected to be in short supply but are not expected to run out.

The company sent a letter to clinicians this week, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Bicillin is one antibiotic in a range of options that doctors can use to treat common childhood infections. Pfizer says it is not widely used in pediatrics because other options, such as amoxicillin, are preferred for kids.

“This is a long-acting form of penicillin: You can just get one to two shots, and then you’re done, versus taking amoxicillin for five to seven days,” said Erin Fox, a pharmacist at the University of Utah who tracks drug shortages.

Fox says the shots are painful, however, “so nobody likes to use them unless you have to.”

In adults, Bicillin is the recommended treatment for the sexually transmitted infection syphilis.

Pfizer says it is prioritizing the manufacture of its formulation for adults, who don’t have as many alternatives.

Fox says that’s the right move. “The adult formulation of Bicillin L-A is the most important, as that is the only product available to treat pregnant patients with syphilis,” she said.

Syphilis can be passed from mother to baby in the womb. Up to half of babies infected this way die shortly before or after birth. Even if a baby survives, they may face lifelong consequences from their infections including blindness or deafness.

Rates of syphilis have been steadily increasing, rising more than 30% in 2021 in adults, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, putting additional pressure on limited supplies of the treatment.

Pfizer says supplies were strained over the fall and winter when the antibiotic amoxicillin went into shortage and doctors began using Bicillin as a recommended alternative.

The company says it is working to increase supplies of Bicillin but can’t ramp up production as quickly as it would like to because of how tightly the manufacture of antibiotics is regulated and how complicated the products are to make.

The US Food and Drug Administration said in a statement that it “recognizes the potential impact that lack of availability of certain products may have on health care providers and patients.”

“While the agency does not manufacture drugs and cannot require a pharmaceutical company to make a drug, make more of a drug, or change the distribution of a drug, the public should rest assured the FDA is working closely with numerous manufacturers and others in the supply chain to understand, mitigate and prevent or reduce the impact of intermittent or reduced availability of certain products,” the FDA said.

