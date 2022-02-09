Pfizer to study COVID-19 treatment pill in kids

CNN (WKOW)-- Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is currently working to get its COVID-19 fighting pill used by more people.
Paxlovid is currently authorized to treat COVID-19 in high-risk people 12 years old and older.
Pfizer is planning to study the drug in children aged six to 18 starting sometime this quarter.
The company is also awaiting full approval from the Food and Drug Administration on the pill for the groups it is currently authorized to treat.
Pfizer expects that decision in the second half of this year. Pfizer's chief scientific officer says the company is also working on a next generation pill to help treat COVID.