PHMDC accepting grant applications to support violence prevention programs in Dane Co.

MADISON (WKOW) — Public Health Madison & Dane County is accepting applications from local community organizations to fund violence prevention efforts in the county.
Director of Policy, Planning and Evaluation Aurielle Smith said PHMDC wants to take a "public health approach" to address the complex issue of violence.
"That means looking at things like poverty, housing inequality, and lack of social connectedness, each associated with violence," she said. "But, we can’t do it alone."
The first round of funding went out in 2022, and five agencies were selected.
For the second round of funding, organizations can apply for the grant online until June 2. More information is available on PHMDC's violence prevention page.
The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. A total of $475,000 is available in this round of funding.