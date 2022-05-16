PHMDC announces more than $1 million in grant funding for organizations working to reduce violence

MADISON (WKOW) — Public Health Madison and Dane County is offering more than $1 million in grants to organizations working to reduce violence within the community.
According to a press release from PHMDC, the funds are a part of the Roadmap to Reducing Violence program and will help make the goals outlined in the report a reality.
“The organizations that this funding is intended to support are led by individuals who are passionate about preventing violence in our community and expanding existing services and programs to improve outcomes,” said Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, Janel Heinrich. “We know that violent behavior disproportionately affects people of color, and other disadvantaged groups in our community. This funding represents our continued commitment to addressing those inequities.”
Funding is available to agencies or organizations that can help meet three specific goals:
- Community Engagement with Children, Youth, and Families: Investing in and creating more opportunities for children, youth, and families to connect to community resources that promote healthy development and engagement.
- Foster Strong Neighborhoods: Empowering communities by bringing together residents and community members, including government, to develop trust and working relationships.
- Bolster and Increase Intervention and Continuous Healing for Those Affected by Violence: Cultivating community strengths, engaging culturally responsive services, and creating strong coordination across services.
The funds are made available from the American Rescue Plan Act. Applications are open to non profits and tribal organizations until June 13. PHMDC expects the first allotment to include 5-10 awards totaling around $300,000.
For more information on how to apply visit PHMDC's violence prevention web page.