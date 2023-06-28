PHMDC distributing masks during air quality advisory

MADISON (WKOW) — Public Health Madison & Dane County is joining other health officials in encouraging everyone to stay indoors or wear masks as poor air quality continues.

Air quality is considered "very unhealthy" in many areas of Wisconsin, and an air quality advisory is in place until noon on Thursday.

While the poor air quality persists, PHMDC recommends staying indoors or wearing N-95 or KN-95 masks when outdoors.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said sensitive groups — including people with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, the elderly, children and those who work outdoors — should keep a close eye on their health and their symptoms. His message echoes that of the DNR.

Symptoms of smoke inhalation include coughing, difficulty breathing, stinging eyes, a scratchy throat and other symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If symptoms persist after moving indoors, PHMDC recommends speaking with a doctor.

PHMDC is working with Madison and Dane County agencies to distribute masks throughout the area. The agency is also encouraging local shelters to accept more people during the advisory and distribute masks at men's and women's shelters.

Free masks are available at PHMDC's East Washington and South Park Street offices.