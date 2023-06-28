 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

PHMDC distributing masks during air quality advisory

Sun Prairie smoke

The sun glowing through smoke in Sun Prairie 

 Image courtesy of Cindy

MADISON (WKOW) — Public Health Madison & Dane County is joining other health officials in encouraging everyone to stay indoors or wear masks as poor air quality continues.

Air quality is considered "very unhealthy" in many areas of Wisconsin, and an air quality advisory is in place until noon on Thursday.

While the poor air quality persists, PHMDC recommends staying indoors or wearing N-95 or KN-95 masks when outdoors. 

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said sensitive groups — including people with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, the elderly, children and those who work outdoors — should keep a close eye on their health and their symptoms. His message echoes that of the DNR.  

Symptoms of smoke inhalation include coughing, difficulty breathing, stinging eyes, a scratchy throat and other symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If symptoms persist after moving indoors, PHMDC recommends speaking with a doctor.

PHMDC is working with Madison and Dane County agencies to distribute masks throughout the area. The agency is also encouraging local shelters to accept more people during the advisory and distribute masks at men's and women's shelters.

Free masks are available at PHMDC's East Washington and South Park Street offices.

