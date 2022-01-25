PHMDC East Washington closed due to water main break

MADISON (WKOW) — Public Health Madison Dane County had to close its East Washington office Tuesday due to a water main break.
Officials expect the building to reopen on Wednesday.
Our East Washington office is closed today, due to a water main break. We plan to reopen on Wednesday. Visit our website for finding services like COVID vaccination at other locations: https://t.co/yb88gxrfXU— @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) January 25, 2022
Anyone with a scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointment will be contacted with further information. Anyone seeking services, such as COVID-19 vaccination locations, is encouraged to do so at PHMDC's website.