...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills between 20 and 30
degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

PHMDC East Washington closed due to water main break

vaccine
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) — Public Health Madison Dane County had to close its East Washington office Tuesday due to a water main break. 

Officials expect the building to reopen on Wednesday.

Anyone with a scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointment will be contacted with further information. Anyone seeking services, such as COVID-19 vaccination locations, is encouraged to do so at PHMDC's website

