PHMDC expands free sexual, reproductive health services in year since Roe v. Wade decision

MADISON (WKOW) — Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) claims its expanded free services in the year since Roe V. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.
After the Dobbs decision, Wisconsin's 1849 ban on abortion went back into effect. Since then, PHMDC states its Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) clinic increased its staffing, hours and services.
These services include an expanded suite of birth control, STI testing, all-options pregnancy counseling and other services.
Public Health Supervisor Stephanie West said PHMDC's mission is to provide reproductive and sexual health services to anyone — especially people who or low-income or don't have insurance.
"That goal became more important than ever a year ago when the healthcare landscape shifted drastically,” West said.
PHMDC's expanded services come from a joint investment from Dane County and the City of Madison.