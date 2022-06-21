PHMDC explains how to stay safe during Heat Advisory in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) — We're in for another hot one as the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Dane County this Tuesday.
Temperatures are predicted to be dangerously hot with heat indices approaching 105° on Tuesday. The Heat Advisory goes from 12 p.m. through 7 p.m.
According to Public Health Madison Dane County, over 1,000 deaths from extreme heat events occur each year in the United States. Those most at risk from getting sick from the heat are older adults, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, people without housing and people with a chronic medical condition.
To avoid problems like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, here are some helpful reminders from PHMDC:
Stay cool
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings. If you need a cool place to stay, public places such as local senior and community centers, libraries and malls are good options.
- Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it's the hottest, and avoid direct sunlight.
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Never sit in a parked car or leave a child or pet in a parked car.
Stay hydrated
- Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
- Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.
- Avoid alcohol and liquids containing high amounts of sugar.
- Make sure your family and pets are drinking enough water.
Stay connected
- Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.
- Regularly check on friends, loved-ones, and neighbors.
Remember that if you start feeling overheated, weak, dizzy, nauseated or have muscle cramps, you could be experiencing heat illness. Move to air conditioning, drink water, get under a fan and put on cool washcloths. If your symptoms worsen or don’t improve, go to the emergency room.
Additionally, if you see a child or pet alone in a parked car, call 911 and stay with the car.