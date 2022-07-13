PHMDC identifies second case of monkeypox in Dane County

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — Public Health Madison Dane County has identified the second case of orthopoxvirus, also known as monkeypox, in a Dane County resident Wednesday.
The PHMDC reminds the public that the risk to the general public continues to be low. Additionally, the Wisconsin Department of Health Sevices reiterates that monkeypox doesn't spread easily from person to person and that the virus spreads mostly through close, intimate contact with someone with monkeypox.
As of July 12, there have been 926 confirmed monkeypox and orthopoxvirus cases in the United States due to this outbreak. DHS, federal, state, and local partners are working closely together to investigate and monitor the current monkeypox outbreak.
Monkeypox spreads through respiratory droplets, sustained skin-to-skin contact and contact with items contaminated by the virus. Anyone can develop and spread this disease after being exposed to the virus, but the CDC reports most cases are among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.
Most people recover from the virus within a month, and there are vaccines or antiviral medications to treat or prevent the virus.
To prevent the spread of monkeypox, DHS encourages all Wisconsinites to be aware of the following:
- Know the symptoms and risk factors of monkeypox.
- Avoid skin-to-skin contact with people who are showing a rash or skin sores. Don’t touch the rash or scabs, and don’t kiss, hug, cuddle, have sex, or share items such as eating utensils or bedding with someone with monkeypox.
- In jurisdictions with known monkeypox spread, participating in activities with close, personal, skin-to-skin contact may pose a higher risk of exposure.
- If you were recently exposed to the virus, contact a doctor or nurse to talk about whether you need a vaccine to prevent disease. Monitor your health for fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash, and contact a health care provider if any of those occur. If you become ill, avoid contact with others until you receive health care.
The DHS Outbreaks in Wisconsin webpage will be updated with the latest case counts of monkeypox.