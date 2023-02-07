PHMDC issues alert after 10 overdoses in 36-hours from fentanyl laced drugs

MADISON (WKOW) — Public Health Madison Dane County has issued a "spike alert" for overdoses in the community.
The health agency's alert means there's an increased risk of overdose.
In a post on Facebook, PHMDC said in the last 36 hours, at least 10 people have overdosed in Dane County and at least one person has died.
PHMDC reports the overdoses are connected fentanyl-laced cocaine and meth.
There are several ways PHMDC says community members can help intervene in the case of an overdose.
The easiest way to do this is knowing signs of overdose, like sweaty or clammy skin, blue fingers or lips, slow or irregular breathing and difficulty waking.
If you suspect someone is overdosing, call 911.
Community members can also get Narcan and Fentanyl test strips at PHMDC offices.