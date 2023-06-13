PHMDC issues overdose spike alert after paramedics confirm 6 overdoses in 24 hours

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison health officials issued a public health alert Tuesday because of an increase in drug overdoses.
Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) reports paramedics confirmed at least six overdoses in the last 24 hours. This includes two deaths.
PHMDC states drug-involved overdoses have been trending higher since the last overdose alert issued on May 24.
With the spike in overdoses, PHMDC wants the community to be aware of what an overdose looks like and how to respond.
The agency said people should look out for pale skin, blue lips or fingers, slow breathing and difficulty waking. If you think someone is overdosing, call 911.
For those who use drugs, PHMDC urges to never do it alone, to test for fentanyl and to carry Narcan. Safer use supplies are accessible through the Syringe Services Program.
If your loved one uses drugs, the agency suggests checking in on them.
Finally, for anyone in need of support, the Behavior Health Resource Center of Dane County offers treatment and recovery options.