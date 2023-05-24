PHMDC issues overdose spike alert after paramedics respond to 9 overdoses in 2 days

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison health officials have issued a public health alert because of an increase in drug overdoses.
Public Health Madison & Dane County reports paramedics responded to nine overdose incidents where patients needed Narcan. The agency said two people died.
PHMDC doesn't know what's causing the spike, but the agency suggests the "make up" of drugs in the community changed.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway stresses how each overdose has a larger impact on the community.
"When we talk about overdose trends and statistics, it's important to remember that every number represents a life. It represents someone's brother, friend, daughter, or neighbor. It represents someone who urgently needs to know this information," Rhodes-Conway said.
With the spike in overdoses, PHMDC wants the community to be aware of what an overdose looks like and how to respond.
The agency said people should look out for pale skin, blue lips or fingers, slow breathing and difficulty waking. If you think someone is overdosing, call 911.
For those who use drugs, PHMDC urges to never do it alone, to test for fentanyl and to carry Narcan. Safer use supplies are accessible through the Syringe Services Program.
If your loved one uses drugs, the agency suggests checking in on them.
Finally, for anyone in need of support, the Behavior Health Resource Center of Dane County offers treatment and recovery options.