PHMDC issues public health alert due to overdose spike

MADISON (WKOW) — Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) has issued a public health alert due to a spike in drug overdoses in the community.
Over a 24 hour period between August 1 and 2, at least seven people experienced a suspected drug overdose, officials stated in a release. Two of these overdoses resulted in death.
The city of Madison says this is 50% higher than what is normally seen in the community.
According to the release, more than half of the people who overdosed thought they using oxycodone, so City of Madison believes that there may be a possibility of counterfeit pills circulating in the area. These counterfeit pills often appear identical to legitimate drugs but may contain "lethal amounts of fentanyl or methamphetamine" without the user knowing.
City of Madison asks for you do the following if you or someone you know uses drugs:
- Know the signs of an overdose.
- Pale, sweaty or clammy skin
- Lips/fingertips turn blue
- Slow or irregular breathing: gasping, gurgling, or snoring
- Difficult or unable to wake
- Always call 911 if you think someone is overdosing.
- Don’t use street drugs alone; call Never Use Alone at 800-484-3731. An operator will stay on the line with the caller while they use and will call EMS if the caller stops responding.
- Check in with your friends/family who use drugs
- Test all drugs PDF for fentanyl before using
- Carry Narcan® (naloxone) and be prepared to use multiple doses when needed.
- Get safer use supplies, like fentanyl test strips and Narcan®, from the Syringe Services Program at Public Health Madison & Dane County at 2705 E. Washington Ave. or 2300 S. Park St. in Madison.
- Contact the Behavioral Health Resource Center of Dane County for treatment and recovery resources. You can reach them at 608-267-2244.
- Share this alert with others.