PHMDC issues public health alert over increase in suspected drug overdoses

MADISON (WKOW) — Public Health Madison Dane County is issuing a public health alert over an increase in suspected drug overdoses within the community.
According to a press release from a PHMDC spokesperson, the alert is based on ambulance and hospital data showing "more than double the number of drug-involved overdoses than what we usually see daily in our community."
“The primary mission of Public Health as a whole is to protect the health and wellbeing of all people, including those who use drugs,” said Julia Olsen, Public Health Supervisor. “The faster we can get this information to people who use drugs and their families, the better chance we have at saving lives.”
The overdose alert system launched in 2021. It establishes a "normal" amount of suspected overdose cases a day in the county and the data is monitored by staff who can identify unexpected changes.
Now, the system is able to send subscribers texts in addition to emails.
“We don’t always know exactly what is driving up a spike in overdoses, it could be that the make-up of drugs in our community changed, or that Fentanyl or other substances are being mixed in,” said Olsen. “When it is available, the alert will include information about what’s causing the increase so people can be as safe as possible”
In the event of someone overdosing, call 911. PHMDC also suggests carrying Narcan and getting supplies through the Public Health Syringe Service Program.