PHMDC, MMSD host virtual session on school safety

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison & Dane County's (PHMDC) Violence Prevention Unit is partnering with Madison Metropolitan School District's (MMSD) Office of School Safety to host a virtual session on school safety Wednesday.
The free virtual session will be held 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to everyone in the community. However, online registration is still required.
If you want to attend but are unable, the session will be recorded and put on PHMDC's Violence Prevention Unit's website.
This is the third installment in the "Violence Prevention & Intervention Speaker Series."