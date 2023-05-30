 Skip to main content
PHMDC: mpox cases are down, agency still offers vaccinations at Madison clinics

MGN mpox

MADISON (WKOW) — According to Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC), mpox is still circulating — though case numbers are low compared to last year's outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 32 people have been diagnosed with mpox since May 1. Some of these people were in a cluster in Chicago

The CDC states vaccination helps prevent the disease from spreading, it can protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death. There are two doses in the mpox vaccination series.

Mpox vaccination appointments can be scheduled at PHMDC's East Washington and South Park Street clinics. If there are no immediate appointments, PHMDC recommends calling 608-266-4821 to get scheduled quickly.

PHMDC recommends knowing the signs and symptoms of mpox, which includes flu-like symptoms and a rash that may be on the hands, feet, chest or genitalia.

If you develop any of these symptoms, contact your doctor. Then, avoid close contact, including sex and being intimate with anyone, until seeing a doctor. Symptoms can take three to 17 days to develop after exposure, according to PHMDC. 

