PHMDC providing 5 community organizations working to reduce violence with funding

MADISON (WKOW) — Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) is giving funding to five community organizations working to reduce violence.
In a press release, PHMDC says the funds, which amount to $300,000, is a part of the Roadmap to Reducing Violence in Madison and Dane County.
“The work of reducing violence cannot be done alone. We need to leverage the expertise and experiences of partners across sectors to get it done. Providing financial support to help them in their work is one way to jump start that process,” said Aurielle Smith, Director of Policy, Planning, and Evaluation for Public Health Madison & Dane County.
The organizations getting funding are:
- Dane County District Attorney's Office for a crime response program that puts Bluetooth panic buttons on the phones of at risk victims of violent crimes.
- Dane County Multi-Agency Center for a portal meant to connect survivors of sexual violence with local resources.
- Meadowood Neighborhood Association to strengthen services for those with housing, food, or other emergency needs.
- Operation Fresh Start to counsel young adults in career preparation.
- Urban Triage for a new initiative serving those 14-24, focusing on those leaving foster care or reentering society after incarceration.
The projects will be funded for at least a year, beginning on August 1. The funding comes in part from the city of Madison, Dane County and ARPA.
“We’re investing in violence prevention efforts across our community to make our city safer,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in a statement. “I’m excited that our ARPA funding will help increase opportunities for our youth, foster stronger neighborhoods, and help our community heal from violence.”