PHMDC set to close COVID testing site in April

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison and Dane County announced it will be closing its COVID testing clinic next month.
PHMDC spokesperson Morgan Finke says since 2020, their testing site had gone from seeing well over 1,000 people per day to a current average of around 13.
"We have gradually scaled down operations to meet the demands," Finke said. "We've seen the demands decrease quite drastically over the past several weeks and months."
Finke says this is a milestone in the three-year effort against COVID that has added up to 500,000 tests in Dane County alone.
"It doesn't mean that the pandemic is over or that COVID is eradicated," Finke said. "It's going to continue to stay with us, people are still getting sick."
While PHMDC sites are shutting down, there are still multiple testing options, whether it's at home or a local pharmacy.
"A lot of the larger pharmacies have this still available," Jeff Pothof, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health, said. "Whether it's CVS, Walgreens, Hometown, they often have testing slots that are available that folks can sign up for and get tested."
Dr. Pothof says he understands why people may not want to rely solely on at-home tests, but at-home antigen tests do have their strengths. Because they're less sensitive, Pothof says they're a good barometer of whether or not you should head back out into the community.
"If you take [an antigen test] day five, day six after you first had symptoms or were diagnosed with COVID, your likelihood of being able to spread the virus is pretty low," Pothof said.
Because PCR tests are much more sensitive, they can detect a positive COVID case sooner than an antigen test but will continue to come back positive for around 90 days after diagnosis.
"It's so sensitive that even dead viral particles in your nose will make it turn positive," Pothof said. "That doesn't mean that you still have COVID-19, that just means you still have remnants of the virus in your nose."
Both Finke and Pothof say because the need for testing has gone down doesn't mean we've done away with COVID. But, as the federal emergency declaration is set to expire in May, it was time for Dane County to follow suit.