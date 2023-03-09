 Skip to main content
PHMDC to close COVID testing clinic in April

MGN Medic administers a covid-19 test on a teenaged boy
Jordan E. Gilbert / U.S. Marine Corps

MADISON (WKOW) — Public Health Madison & Dane County is shutting down its community COVID testing clinic.

According to a news release, after three years, the public health department is halting operations on April 14. The release said this coincides with the expiration of the federal emergency declaration on May 11 and the end of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Community Testing Support Program. 

“This tremendous effort was made possible thanks to the unwavering dedication of our staff and partners including Dane County Human Services, Wisconsin National Guard, Alliant Energy Center, Dane County and Madison Public Libraries, and many more," said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. 

At-home rapid tests will continue to be available until the end of May. Click HERE to order 10 free tests.

