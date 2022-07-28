PHMDC to start daily Monkeypox vaccine clinic as virus continues to spread in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) announced Thursday that the organization will be hosting a vaccine clinic for monkeypox every weekday starting August 1.
The announcement comes after the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced they'd be expanding eligibility of the vaccine to:
- People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox.
- People who attended an event or venue where there was known Monkeypox exposure.
- Gay, bisexual, trans and any other men who have sex with men, who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days.
PHMDC spokesperson Morgan Finke says the clinic will be open to those eligible who live in Dane County.
Call 608-266-4821 to set up your appointment.
Those outside of Dane County are asked to contact their local health departments.
Currently, there are only enough vaccine doses for 743 people in the state to be vaccinated, so Finke warns that not everyone eligible will be able to receive a dose.
"While we are opening up availability, vaccine supply remains limited," Finke said. "We will vaccinate as many people as possible who are eligible, but we can’t guarantee everyone will be able to be seen immediately."