PHMDC urges checking water conditions before swimming

MADISON (WKOW) — Now that summer is here, Madison beaches will start to fill with people enjoying the sunshine and splashing in the water.
But before heading to any beach, Public Health Madison Dane County recommends checking on conditions to make sure the water is safe.
“During the summer months, harmful bacteria and toxins can be lurking in the water and it can sometimes be hard to know if it’s safe by simply looking at the water,” says Jennifer Lavender-Braun, Microbiologist for Public Health Madison & Dane County. “That’s why we have a rigorous water monitoring protocol during swimming season.”
Specifically, PHMDC checks for E. coli bacteria and blue-green algae weekly — a testing process that takes 18 hours. If bacteria is found, the beach will close and the water will be retested each weekday until it can be reopened again.
PHMDC makes knowing exactly what the water conditions are simple, when the organization gets test results back staff members post signs and update the beach water quality webpage. They also offer email notifications on water quality.
But Lavender-Braun warns water quality can change quickly.
"We strongly encourage you to stay away from the water if you notice blue-green algae blooms or if the water appears murky, even if you don’t see any closure signs up,” she said.
Specifically, don't swim in water that looks like "pea soup," green or blue paint, or has a layer of scum on the surface.
If a dog comes in contact with blue-green algae, contact a vet immediately and monitor for symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, disorientation, drooling or trouble breathing.
Blue-green algae blooms or illness can be reported to the Wisconsin Harmful Algal Blooms Program (WI DHS) or contact Public Health at (608) 266-4821.