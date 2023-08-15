Photos: Troll goes up in flames during 'Burning Troll' event

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WKOW) -- Flames ignited on a giant troll over the weekend, lighting up the night for those in attendance at the first-ever "Burning Troll" event.
Matt Raboin, a co-founder of the event, built the towering troll by hand.
The troll stood 14 feet tall. It was made out of old pallets and scrap wood.
The inaugural Burning Troll event was created with the intention of bringing the community together in celebration of something innate; the desire to light things on fire.
But in contrast to its name, the event is not about destruction.
Brix Cider, Raboin's hard cider company and restaurant, presented the event and dedicated all drink sales to supporting the Upper Ridge Sugar River Watershed Association.
Along with helping the local environment, the creators of Burning Troll invited community members to enjoy a full day of entertainment.
Set on Raboin's farm, the event featured several live music performances, food and drink vendors, aerial dancers and a pop-up sauna.