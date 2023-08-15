 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photos: Troll goes up in flames during 'Burning Troll' event

  • Updated
  • 0

Burning Troll photos

Photos courtesy of Matt Raboin, Denny Egstad and Cycropia Aerial Dance

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WKOW) -- Flames ignited on a giant troll over the weekend, lighting up the night for those in attendance at the first-ever "Burning Troll" event.

Matt Raboin, a co-founder of the event, built the towering troll by hand.

The troll stood 14 feet tall. It was made out of old pallets and scrap wood.

The inaugural Burning Troll event was created with the intention of bringing the community together in celebration of something innate; the desire to light things on fire.

But in contrast to its name, the event is not about destruction.  

Brix Cider, Raboin's hard cider company and restaurant, presented the event and dedicated all drink sales to supporting the Upper Ridge Sugar River Watershed Association. 

Along with helping the local environment, the creators of Burning Troll invited community members to enjoy a full day of entertainment. 

Set on Raboin's farm, the event featured several live music performances, food and drink vendors, aerial dancers and a pop-up sauna. 

Send us breaking news tips to news@wkow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you