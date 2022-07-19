Physician fulfills lifelong dream by donating a kidney to former patient

MADISON (WKOW) — A UW Health physician got to fulfill his lifelong dream of donating a kidney to a patient last month.
Dr. Arjang "Aji" Djamali first had the dream while a mentee of a transplant nephrologist (kidney specialist) in France. This dream became even more important to him when he became a transplant nephrologist at UW Health.
In 2015, Djamali met John Jartz, and that's when his journey to being a kidney donor began.
Jartz was recently diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, a genetic disorder where clusters of cysts on the kidneys cause them to enlarge and stop working. The disease usually requires dialysis, but a kidney transplant can greatly help patients.
When Jartz and his wife began looking for transplant centers and kidney doctors, they found UW Health's transplant center and a new friend.
“We connected right away,” Jartz said. “You could tell he really cares about his patients, but we also had a lot in common. We shared a love for travel and bad jokes. I actually looked forward to my appointments with him, which isn’t usually the case when you’re talking about managing a disease like mine.”
Jartz and Djamali had appointments for the next two years, and even though Jartz eventually transferred to a different doctor who specialized in polycystic kidney disease, the two stayed in touch.
By 2019, it was clear that Jartz needed a transplant, preferably a live donation and from someone who shared his rare blood type.
In 2021, Djmali met with Jartz to tell him he was leaving to lead a department up in Maine and that he knew someone who could be Jartz's donor.
"I said, ‘it’s me,’” Djamali said. “John was speechless. We went through the process of evaluating our compatibility and I was almost a perfect match for him.”
On June 29, Djmali's right kidney was transplanted into Jartz. It began working immediately.
“Ever since I was in medical school studying nephrology, I have wanted to walk the walk and make a difference in the life of someone with kidney disease,” Djamali said. “Living kidney donation saves lives, and I hope my experience serves as an example for others.”