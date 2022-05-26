'Pick up the phone and make a call': Officials urge public to report online threats

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Two days after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, investigators are now poring over social media posts from the shooter that hinted at an attack.
Investigators said he reportedly sent videos and photos of guns and images of animal abuse to other users.
Those types of posts have surfaced on social media after past school shootings, where police said, suspects hinted at their plans.
Now, a Wisconsin police department and school are asking for the community's help to prevent another tragedy.
Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith said even if the caller is wrong, he'd rather they call and report a threat than to not call at all.
"You're not bothering us, we want people to call," Chief Smith said. "Pick up the phone and make a call. It's okay to be wrong when you call."
He added, "We'd rather know and err on the side of caution, than know after the fact when something tragic happens that we maybe could have known about it."
Lodi High School counselor Ann Kirshbaum agreed.
"If it turns out to be nothing - nothing is going to come of it, right? No harm," Kirshbaum said. "But if you see something and you don't say something, then you're taking the risk of great danger to one or more people."
Kirshbaum advised people report threatening social media posts, adding, "These things generally don't happen without there being red flags."
She said calling the police or telling an adult you trust are two ways to help.
"It's very easy to be dismissive of something but it's also really easy just to say something and let the proper people investigate it," she said.
Chief Smith reiterated that point, "It's okay to call and say 'I'm not sure if this is serious or if this is even a threat, but it made me uncomfortable'...and let us take a look at it."
According to Kirshbaum, students, parents and staff can report anonymous tips on the Lodi school website.