Piece of Woodman's history rediscovered during Janesville building renovation

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — While renovating a vacant building in Janesville this week, a group of construction workers came across a piece of Wisconsin history.
Many know Woodman's now as one of Wisconsin's largest grocery chains, but the company began as a market on Janesville's east side — and a piece of its history was just rediscovered.
Brandon Rossey of 180 Property Restoration said the discovery was found while stripping the façade of a building that will eventually become home to a local real estate company.
While pulling down the panels, Rossey turned to a co worker, noticing marble pieces and lettering.
"As we started to go down the line, we started to spell it out and we were guessing what it might be," Rossey said.
It was a passerby who told the workers what they had found: the sign from the original Woodman's store.
"Everybody's been stopping here and looking at it, and Woodman's guys have been here," Rossey said.