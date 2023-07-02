Pilot injured in power parachute crash in Chetek, Wisconsin

CHETEK, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Chetek Police Department responded to a call of a power parachute that collided with a power line on Saturday.
The Chetek ambulance and Chetek Fire arrived on the scene at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and City Park Drive near the City of Chetek City Beach. Responders found a fallen power parachute and its pilot and passenger.
The passenger was checked by EMS and released. The pilot sustained injuries and was flown from the scene. His condition is currently unknown.
The FAA will be investigating this incident.