Pinewood Derby in Fitchburg hopes to inspire youth

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — Car enthusiasts of all ages gathered for a full day of racing at the KellyMoss Pinewood Derby Saturday.
Organizers say the goal of the event is to share the passion and joy of motorsports. They say the world needs more technicians, engineers and drivers, as well as fans of motorsports.
Through this event, they hope to show kids how incredible the automotive industry is.
"What they're missing is that passion and job of the experience, and it is our mission with the Pinewood Derby, which leads into STEM, and it leads into engineering," said Victoria Thomas, the CFO and co-owner of KellyMoss.
She said organizers hope to engage a new group of youth, particularly girls, in the industry.