Pit bulls seized in Dane County mistreatment investigation

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities said eight pit bulls were seized from a Madison garage and home in connection with an animal mistreatment investigation.
Dane County Humane Society spokesperson Lisa Bernard said Dane County Animal Control Officers brought the dogs to the humane society May 1.
Bernard said three of the dogs were euthanized due to their conditions.
Bernard said the pets' owner surrendered some of the dogs after they were taken by authorities. Some dogs were adopted, one is a candidate for adoption and another is being cared for with hopes for future adoption.
Authorities said the dogs' owner has been cited previously for his failure to properly care for pets.
The owner, 43, received citations for treating an animal in a cruel manner after authorities said two of the man's pit bulls were found dead on the side of Raymond Road in the Town of Verona on May 11, 2022.
Public Health Madison & Dane County Spokesperson John Hausbeck said necropsies performed on the dogs showed the cause of their deaths was potentially the animals being left in a hot car.
The owner was cited for the same violation after Waunakee Police officials said officers discovered one of his pit bulls in a locked SUV with windows only slightly cracked in June 2022 with the temperature 87 degrees. Police officials said it appeared the animal had been in the SUV for some time.
Officers were able to remove the dog and give it water. The pet was okay.
Hausbeck said a local ordinance prohibits pets from being left in a car unattended for more than fifteen minutes when the heat index reaches a certain point.
27 News has been unable to reach the owner of the seized dogs. He was arrested Wednesday in Madison on tentative animal mistreatment and drug charges then released. A felony drug charge was filed against him Friday, and he's scheduled to appear in court for that case in late June.