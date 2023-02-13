Plan Commission considers proposed zoning changes in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Monday night, Madison's Plan Commission considered a change to zoning rules based on the definition of a family.
A proposed ordinance would change the number of unrelated people who can live in one home in parts of the city. The commission held a virtual meeting on the ordinance Monday, where residents gave their thoughts and concerns about the proposal.
"Every last eviction that takes place in our community is a travesty, regardless of the circumstances," resident Kyle VonRuden said. "An eviction that happens only because of an outdated, arbitrary double standard between owner and renter is a moral abomination."
"Guys like me are going to come in and buy these properties in residential neighborhoods, they're going to move to Florida and then be an absentee landlord," said one resident whose screen name on Zoom was Rick Mcky.
The proposal will need to go through the city's Housing Strategy Committee before going to the full council.