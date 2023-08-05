Plane makes emergency landing at Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON (WKOW) -- An Alaska Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Dane County Regional Airport Saturday night.
An official with the Dane County Sheriff's Office said the call for the incident came in at 8:50 p.m.
27 News spoke to a dispatcher at the Dane County Communications Center, who said both fire and EMS crews responded after an indicator light for a possible wheel fire turned on.
A spokesperson for the Dane County Regional Airport said in an emailed statement: "An [Alaska] Airlines plane made a precautionary landing at the airport. The airplane landed safely, and the passengers deplaned."
The flight tracking website FlightAware shows Alaska Airlines Flight 367 was diverted to the Dane County Regional Airport after taking off from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. It was headed to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
"Once on the ground in Madison, the aircraft was inspected by the fire department and no fire or heat was detected. A new aircraft will take guests to their destination tomorrow (Sunday) while a maintenance team inspects the original aircraft," Alaska Airlines said in an emailed statement to 27 News.
At this time, it is unclear how many people were on board.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.