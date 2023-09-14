Planned Parenthood to resume abortion services in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin (PPWI) will offer abortion services in the state again starting Monday.

The organization announced the services will resume at its Water Street Health Center in Milwaukee and its Madison East Health Center.

PPWI stopped offering abortions in June 2022 after Roe v. Wade was overturned. After the decision, it was unclear if the state's 1849 abortion ban was enforceable.

Though PPWI believed the ban wasn't enforceable, it decided to suspend abortion services under the threat of prosecution.

Tanya Atkinson, President and CEO of PPWI, said the organization is bringing back abortion services after a court confirmation that there is no enforceable ban on "consensual medical abortions."

Dane County Judge Diane Schlipper ruled in July in connection to a challenge to the 1849 law brought by Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul that the law's language referred to the practice of feticide and not consensual abortions. PPWI attorney Michelle Velazquez said Schlipper's ruling was reinforced by her August court order on the matter.

But Republican State Assembly Speaker Robin said it was presumptive for Planned Parenthood to act, given Schlipper's ruling was preliminary with the case still pending. Vos said state supreme court justices may end up deciding the import of the state's 1849 law.

Director Gwen Finnegan of Wisconsin-based Vigil For Life maintained the PPWI decision was profit-motivated.

Patients can schedule appointments starting Thursday, Sept. 14 online at ppwi.org or by calling 844-493-1052.

PPWI's Dr. Ali Linton said Wisconsin citizens should receive abortion services in their homes, with Velazquez characterizing the 1849 statute as unenforceable. Since Roe's striking down, Wisconsin women seeking abortions have needed to go to facilities in bordering states with no bans.

Velazquez said PPWI will continue to offer abortion services unless and until there's a court ruling with an explicit prohibition on the procedure.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.