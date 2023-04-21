Planned Parenthood WI responds to SCOTUS mifepristone ruling

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Supreme Court has ruled to preserve full access to the popular abortion pill mifepristone and Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has voiced their support for the decision.
Michelle Velasquez, legal director for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin says they are "relieved" access to the pill will continue to be protected "while this meritless case proceeds."
Velasquez says abortion rights activists can take a moment to relax, but reminds people to stay "vigilant" as the fight is not over.
"Planned Parenthood will continue to fight so that everyone can make their own decision about their bodies, lives and futures," Velasquez said. "In the meantime, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin's doors are open and is working to provide patients with the sexual and reproductive health service and information they need to determine the course of their own life."
27 News reached out to local pro-life advocates for their reaction to the ruling, we are still waiting for a response.