Planning Ahead: COVID-19 tests approved for spring breakers traveling internationally

MADISON (WKOW) -- Are you planning an international Spring Break trip?
If so, it is recommended that you book or buy your COVID-19 test to get back into the country ahead of time.
This is because the CDC requires air passengers two and older to show proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test taken no more than one day before traveling into the United States.
So, before returning home, spring breakers will need to either visit an international COVID-19 testing site, or take an approved at-home test that they purchase in advance.
In order for an at-home test to qualify for international travel, the CDC says it needs to be a viral test proctored by an authorized technician.
eMed is one of few companies to distribute tests approved for international travel. Because of this, founder and CEO Patrice Harris says they are in high demand.
"My recommendation is to plan ahead," Harris said. "As soon as your plans are solidified, order your test."
Harris said tests cost $25 apiece or $150 for a six pack. They can be ordered online, shipped to people's homes and then packed in suitcases to be used from the comfort of their hotel rooms with a proctor.
"We have a live guide--we call them proctors, who guide the test taker through the test from beginning to end," Harris said. "From opening up the box, to verifying their identification and making sure they are performing the test correctly, so that the results are valid results."
Harris said the appointment with the proctor should also be set up in advance, adding that the appointment can be done 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"I've heard from friends, family and clients that they are so glad that they pre-ordered our tests and took them with them because they were in a country, they were set to return on a Sunday and they couldn't find any test locations in that particular country that were open," Harris said.
Two other COVID-19 tests approved for international travel are the video versions of Qured and Elume.
If you are planning to travel domestically, representatives from the Dane County Regional Airport also have tips for you as they gear up for a busy year.
"We're really energized about this year's Spring Break because there are more flights and destinations than last year," Michael Riechers, Director of Marketing and Communications said. "We have roughly 50% more volume in terms of airplanes and seats leaving Madison compared to last year's Spring Break."
To ensure smooth travels for everyone, Riechers recommends people arrive 90 minutes before takeoff with their ticket, a mask and their vaccination card.
"We do recommend carrying your vaccination card because more and more destinations are requiring it for one reason or another whether its to get into restaurants or your hotel room even," Riecher said.