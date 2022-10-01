Planning the perfect fall trip in Wisconsin

(WKOW) -- You may be planning your next trip, and a study shows the planning phase of your vacation results in higher levels of happiness than the trip itself.
AnaElise Beckman, Discover Wisconsin Producer, joined Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend on Saturday to share some travel recommendations right here in Wisconsin.
She mentioned that getting a date picked on the calendar is a great start to planning your trip. You can also purchase Discover Wisconsin's calendar on their website.
Beckman also shared some of her favorite places to visit during the fall, including Interstate Park.
"The colors along the cliffs and the river are absolutely gorgeous. It's a great place for hiking," said Beckman.
Beckman also highlighted Yerkes Observatory and Safari Lake Geneva as notable attractions, both which will be featured in the Lake Geneva episode of Discover Wisconsin on October 12.
In the northwestern part of the state, she highlighted Lake Chippewa, which will be featured in the Lake Chippewa episode of Discover Wisconsin on October 19.
"There are a lot of little islands in the flowage that are accessible for camping," Beckman said.
There will also be an episode dedicated specifically to the people and history behind Kwik Trip that will air on October 5.