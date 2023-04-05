Plans in the works to demolish 30 W. Mifflin St. and replace it with new Veterans Museum

MADISON (WKOW) — Within the next few years, Madison's capitol square will change to a more modern look— largely thanks to a plan to build a state-of-the-art Wisconsin Veterans Museum on the same site as the current one.
The project will cost $120 million and take approximately six years to build.
The Wisconsin Veterans Foundation hopes to raise $40 million in private contributions. They're well on their way to that goal after the foundation received a $10 million pledge from Madison philanthropist Jerry Frautschi.
The rest is slated to come from the state's budget.
Chris Kolakowski, Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, shared renderings of the new space with 27 News Wednesday. He says the reason they need a new space is because their current space is limited.
"Because of the space limitation, we're not able to fully execute our mission," Kolakowski said. "And that's one of the reasons we've been looking at the future."
Kolakowski says of all of the history that has occurred in the past 80 years, the museum has only been able to dedicate about 13% of its display space — or about 1,700 square feet of its 13,000 square foot display. That poses a big problem for them, as history never stops being made.
The newly-proposed building will triple the size of the current museum and sit in the same spot.
In order to complete the project, the current building at 30 W. Mifflin Street will need to come down within the next few years. It's home to the current Veterans Museum and several other tenants — some of which were recently relocated from the embattled 131 W Wilson Street building.
"There will be a transition time where the museum and staff will have to work elsewhere, find some temporary offices and things of that nature," Kolakowski said. "We've started some preliminary planning on that."
While Kolakowski is excited, he admits there's still a lot of work to do before the ribbon is cut on the new museum.
"We're actually fairly early in the process," Kolakowski said. "But it's a living, breathing place and a community center in some ways for veterans, for veterans' families, and for the people of Wisconsin."