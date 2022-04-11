Plans in the works to demolish, redevelop downtown Madison building home to Paisan's

MADISON (WKOW) -- City officials confirmed that building owners at 131 W. Wilson Street in downtown Madison plan on submitting an application to demolish the building. Meanwhile, developers are already making plans to replace the lakefront property with a new, 14-story high-rise.
The building is currently home to several offices and the Italian restaurant, Paisan's, which has been a staple in Madison for more than 70 years.
The building has been in the spotlight since September, when tenants were suddenly forced out by city officials due to "structural concerns" that had been neglected for years by building owners.
Since, the building has been reopened, shut down and reopened again.
Paisan's owner Wally Borowski says the newest development is a heartbreaking end to an already exhausting experience.
"It's terrible," Borowski said. "We invested a lot of money to come here, a lot of heart and soul. We have a lot of people, current and former staff, that come in here, worked their hardest and invested their soul in this place."
Borowski said he found out the building was being demolished through a third party, who forwarded him an email from the city about building owners' request for demolition. As of Monday, Borowski says building owners still haven't contacted him about their plans to demolish the building.
He and other Paisan's workers took more than five years to settle on their current location and still have an active lease with more than 20 years left. Now, they're scrambling to find a new home for the restaurant.
"We spent a long time figuring what our next move was before we came to 131 West Wilson," Borowski said. "And now we're going to have to try to do that same thing in 90 days. You know that, that doesn't happen."
In their application for a demolition permit, building owner Greg Rice said the building was "past its useful life and is in need of demolition."
In a notice from the city, a spokesperson for Rice said they planned on officially applying for demolition by May 16. That way, plans for demolition can be finalized at the June 27 Plan Commission meeting.
Rice has not responded to 27 News' requests for comment.
Meanwhile, plans are already in the works for what will replace the current building.
Architect Kirk Keller with Plunkett Raysich Architects is leading the primary design phase of the project. His plan would enable the construction of a 14-story high-rise home to both commercial and residential space.
Keller presented his sketches of the new building for the first time to residents and officials in the Bassett Street Neighborhood Monday night.
Borowski says the new plans along with the request for demolition feels like the final nail in the coffin for his restaurant.
"It is essentially like a done deal, and it's terrible," Borowski said.