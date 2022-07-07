Platteville 16-year-old dies in rollover crash

PARIS (WKOW) — A 16-year-old from Platteville is dead after the vehicle she was in went off the road and rolled over early Thursday morning, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
According to Chief Deputy Travis Klaas, the Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle crash on McAdam Road near the town of Paris around 3 a.m.
The driver — a 16-year-old woman — was westbound on McAdam Road when she lost control of the vehicle as she was going around a corner. The road was recently seal coated and had loose pea gravel
The vehicle went off the left shoulder of the roadway, struck a tree and flipped.
The passenger, Chastity Hubbard, 16, of Platteville, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. It was reported that Hubbard was not wearing her seatbelt.
The driver and another female passenger was transported to Southwest Health Center in Platteville for minor injuries.
Klaas said that this was the sixth traffic-related death for Grant County this year.