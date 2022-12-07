Platteville Fire Department relocating following safety concerns

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- After nearly 60 years, the Platteville Fire Department is moving into a new station.
The idea for a new station was introduced around 20 years ago when a study showed the department had outgrown the building, however nothing came of it.
City officials have now decided on a location and begun planning the design for the building.
Platteville Fire Chief Ryan Simmons said the upgrade is long overdue.
"You can't even straighten your arms out," Simmons said while weaving through the engines in their garage.
With 53 firefighters and several engines, Simmons said their building isn't capable of serving its purpose and the limited space is slowing response times.
"It's hard to get the vehicles in and out," he explained. "We actually custom build our vehicles for height because of the low ceilings."
He wasn't kidding. In the winter months Simmons said they have to shovel the driveway before responding to a call, otherwise their engines could hit the ceiling.
However, he said space isn't their only problem.
Simmons explained that carcinogen's that firefighters come in contact have become a huge concern for his department.
"We don't have a way to get that off the firefighters," he said. "We don't have showers facilities and we have room for one washer and dryer to clean gear."
Aside from that, he said carbon monoxide levels in the building is on their radar.
"Diesel vehicles create a lot of carbon monoxide when they are on," Simmons added. "We have no way to filter that out of our building and it comes through the cracks of the walls, and you can smell it upstairs."
He said the solution is a new station equipped with showers, parking and laundry.
Platteville city manager Adam Ruechel said they learned of an old learning center being empty and soon made a deal with the school district to take over the building for just one dollar.
"We want to make sure obviously as a city that we are continuing to have a facility that they are proud of and meets the needs of what they do," Ruechel added.
He said the city acquired 7 million dollars in federal government grants for the project and the community helped them do it.
"We got about 23 letters of support from community members, local businesses and our local representatives," Ruechel said.
Simmons said he's grateful for the support.
"It's a great feeling to know that your community stands behind you and supports you so much," he added.
City officials now hope to fundraise for the rest of the money to avoid having to raise taxes.
The project should be completed in 2024.