 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Platteville man arrested after speeding away from traffic stop in rural Grant Co.

  • Updated
  • 0
Grant County Sheriff's Office

TOWNSHIP OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WKOW) — A Platteville man was arrested because the Grant County Sheriff's Office claims he raced away from a traffic stop at speeds over 100 mph.

Sheriff Nate Dreckman said a deputy patrolling on a seat belt enforcement grant around 9 a.m. Tuesday in Liberty saw a Jeep going 42 mph in a 25 mph zone.

When the deputy tried to pull the Jeep over, the driver sped away and passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone. Dreckman said the deputy followed in a pursuit that reached speeds over 100 mph.

The Jeep eventually stopped at the intersection of HWY 18 and CTY F.

Dreckman said a 24-year-old man was arrested for eluding, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation. He will also be given multiple traffic citations.

Tags

Recommended for you