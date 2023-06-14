Platteville man arrested after speeding away from traffic stop in rural Grant Co.

TOWNSHIP OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WKOW) — A Platteville man was arrested because the Grant County Sheriff's Office claims he raced away from a traffic stop at speeds over 100 mph.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said a deputy patrolling on a seat belt enforcement grant around 9 a.m. Tuesday in Liberty saw a Jeep going 42 mph in a 25 mph zone.
When the deputy tried to pull the Jeep over, the driver sped away and passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone. Dreckman said the deputy followed in a pursuit that reached speeds over 100 mph.
The Jeep eventually stopped at the intersection of HWY 18 and CTY F.
Dreckman said a 24-year-old man was arrested for eluding, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation. He will also be given multiple traffic citations.