Platteville man on parole arrested on several drug charges

(WKOW) — A Platteville man was recently arrested on drug-related charges, months after he was released on parole for a previous drug arrest.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said Bradley Burgess, 25, was arrested in February after detectives learned that he was distributing several drugs in southwest Wisconsin and Iowa, mainly methamphetamine and suboxone.
Dreckman said suboxone is typically used to treat opioid addictions, and when it's misused, it can have a similar effect as the opioids it treats.
Throughout a months-long investigation, detectives found a "significant amount of evidence" that Burgess was delivering drugs. He was arrested in Platteville on February 28.
The arrest comes just five months Burgess was released from prison in September 2022 and placed on parole for possession with intent to deliver charges.
Dreckman said law enforcement searched Burgess' vehicle and the property. In the search, authorities found a loaded gun, methamphetamine, suboxone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and what detectives believe to be fake oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl.
Dreckman said the sheriff's office is referring several charges, including possession with intent to deliver drugs, delivery of drugs and felon in possession of a firearm. Burgess is being held at the Grant County Jail on a parole violation and may have his probation revoked.
Dreckman said the two people with Burgess at the time of the arrest — identified as Ryan W. Drew, 39, of Rewey and Gabrielle E. Laban, 26, of Dubuque — were also arrested for a probation violation and an outstanding warrant, respectively.