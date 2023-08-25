 Skip to main content
Platteville police ask for help in locating loose dog's owners

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Platteville police are hoping to speak with the owners of a dog that was found running loose in the city Friday.

An officer found Lola in Moundview Park. She's a "sweet girl" who came up to an officer and jumped right in the squad car.

The officer found a note attached to Lola's pink collar. It said, "Please help. My name is Lola. Take me to a shelter."

The department is asking for the public's help to find the dog's original owners.

If you have any information, contact the Platteville Police Department at 608-348-2313.

