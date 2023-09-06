Platteville police warn of jury duty scam

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Platteville police are warning the public of a new scam.
The department reports there's been several reports of citizens receiving phone calls and emails saying there's a warrant for their arrest because they missed a jury duty hearing.
The caller has claimed to be Lt. Adam Reese and a sergeant with the Grant County Sheriffs Office; however, the department states the caller is not a law enforcement officer and the information is illegitimate.
If you have received a call or email like this, report it to your local law enforcement agency.