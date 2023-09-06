 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Platteville police warn of jury duty scam

  • Updated
  • 0
Phone scam

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Platteville police are warning the public of a new scam. 

The department reports there's been several reports of citizens receiving phone calls and emails saying there's a warrant for their arrest because they missed a jury duty hearing.

The caller has claimed to be Lt. Adam Reese and a sergeant with the Grant County Sheriffs Office; however, the department states the caller is not a law enforcement officer and the information is illegitimate.

If you have received a call or email like this, report it to your local law enforcement agency.

Send us breaking news tips to news@wkow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you