Platteville woman arrested after crashing into oncoming semi

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- A Platteville woman was arrested after crashing into an oncoming semi over the weekend, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said emergency crews were dispatched to HWY 129 in south Lancaster around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday for reports that a car and side had crashed.
Upon arriving, crews determined Nicole Fiedler, 39, of Platteville was driving her vehicle when she took her eyes off the road to adjust the vehicle's heat, causing her to drift across the centerline.
An oncoming semi saw this happen and drove toward the shoulder to avoid the crash, but the Fielder's vehicle still struck the driver's side of the semi and trailer.
Fielder was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Dreckman said Fielder was arrested on four outstanding warrants and given five traffic citations, including inattentive driving and not registering the vehicle.
Fielder's vehicle was a total loss, and the semi was moderately damaged and had to be towed from the scene.
The semi driver was not hurt in the crash.